Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

No fewer than ten persons were dead and many injured today following a ghastly motor accident that took place near Agulu Lake, Agulu in Anaocha local government of Anambra State.

The accident which according to an eye-witness occurred along Agulu Nise road involved a truck with registration number XB 238 MBA and four other vehicles.

The truck fully loaded with metal objects was said to have had brake failure before colliding with other vehicles resulting in the loss of over 10 lives.

Already, the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, had visited the scene of the accident and St. Joseph’s Hospital, Adazi Nnukwu where more than ten persons who were critically injured were admitted.

Obiano who sympathised with the families of the deceased and the injured, promised to foot the bills of the injured and directed that they should be taken to the teaching hospital, Amaku, Awka where they would receive better medical attention.

The governor said barricades would be put on the road to avoid further occurrence just as he directed that speed breakers be constructed as a means of checking a reoccurrence of accidents along the road.

Supervisor of St. Joseph’s Hospital, Adazi Nnukwu, Rev. Fr. Jerome Okafor who received the governor in the hospital, commended him for his prompt response, promising that the injured would be properly taken care of.

Meanwhile, the deceased have been deposited in a morgue in the state.