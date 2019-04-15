Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing of a lady by her jealous lover in Nembe local government area.

According to investigations a man identified as Munabo Tonworio suspecting that his girlfriend Victoria Ekalemene was cheating shot and killed her.

Tonworio aged 28-years-old was said to have confronted the deceased aged 34-years-old with serial allegations of cheating and unsatisfied with her explanations shot her point blank on the face killing her.

This incident which occurred on Sunday has turned the peaceful oil-rich community of Oluasiri in Nembe Local Government Area into mourning as both lovers were well known to be in love

The suspect who is an indigene of Agada-Ama community in Nembe Local Government area was reported to have raised his gun and shot her girlfriend in the face, while she was answering a call from an unidentified person.

Munabo is said to be on the wanted list of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Joint Military Task Force Operation Delta Safe(OPDS) over alleged involvement in voodoo preparation for suspected kidnappers.

Checks indicated that the suspect attempted to escape after realizing the import of his action but youths of the community apprehended him and tied him close to the corpse.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the Police Command, Asinim Butswat, stated that “On 14/04/2019 at about 2245 hrs one Munabo Tonworio ‘m’ 28 years shot dead his lover one Victoria Ekalamene ‘f’ 34 years, after a quarrel at the residence of the deceased in Oluasiri, Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.”

“The murder weapon, a locally cut-to-size gun, and expanded AA ammunition were recovered from the scene. The suspect has been arrested and is being detained at the SCIID, Yenagoa. An investigation is ongoing “