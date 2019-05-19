Tony Osauzo, Benin

Barely two days traditional worshipers cleanse Benin City and rained curses on criminals, robbers have struck, killing a lecturer of the Igbinedion University, Okada.

The lecturer whose identity was given as Kelvin Izebeokhai, was reportedly killed by robbers operating near Okada junction along the Benin-Lagos highway.

‎The robbers were said to have abducted other passengers in the mini bus late Kelvin was travelling in while‎ the driver of the bus and other four passengers dashed into the bush.

Confirming the incident, ‎spokesman of the university, Mr. Jide Ilugbo, described it as barbaric, adding that the late Kelvin was a First Class graduate and was employed in the university three years ago.

He lamented that it was now hellish to travel along the Benin-Lagos highway due to frequent armed robbery attacks.

“It was unfortunate he ran into robbers. The trailer park before Okada junction is a hideout for criminals,” Ilugbo said.

Confirming the death and abduction of other passengers, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed DanMallam, said Kelvin died during an escape bid when the victims were being marched into the forest by the kidnappers unhurt.

“Unfortunately one of the passengers who tried to escape during the abduction was killed by the gunmen. The police went after the kidnappers in the bush and succeeded in rescuing the victims,”, he said, disclosing that the police were working on a new strategy which entails taking the war to the kidnappers’ den in the jungle.

According to the police boss, it is the best way to tackle the scourge of kidnapping in the state.