Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A family of four have died in an inferno that engulfed their residence at the Quararafa Quarters area of Makurdi in the early hours of Monday.

The fire incident which according to eye witnesses started at around 2 am, entrapped the family of Mr Seker Akaa, an acting Permanent Secretary in the Benue State Ministry of Science and Technology.

Akaa was said to have been burnt to death along with his wife and two children by the time the fire service was able to finally pit out the fire around 5:30 am.

Although, the cause of the fire was not yet known at the time of this report, our sources say the fire started from the living room, but that when the occupants of the house woke up they could not find their way out of the burning house due to heavy locks on the exit doors.

Benue State Deputy Governor Benson Abounu was one of the early callers at the scene.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the report saying four people died in the inferno.