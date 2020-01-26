Cosmas Omegoh

It was a black Sunday in Imo State as a personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) allegedly shot dead a politician identified as Ndubuisi Emenike aka Ototonwa said to be a senatorial candidate of Action Alliance (AA) for Imo North the in the 2019 election.

The incident reportedly happened about 5 pm at Umunachi in Isiala-Mbano LGA of the state during a party to celebrate the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Princes Mariam Onuoha after the rerun election in Okigwe North Federal Constituency which held on Saturday.

During the said election, the candidate of the APC identified as Miriam Onuoha, was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). But the victory celebration was said to have turned sour when the victim was shot dead.

It was gathered that in the course of the celebration, the NSCDC officer who was attached to another politician identified Chief Ken Ewguasi, accidentally shot Emenike and thus took the shine off the victory party.

It was also gathered that the victim was immediately rushed to St Joseph’s Hospital, Umunachi just a walking distance from the scene of the accident before he was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri in an ambulance car.

A prominent politician from the area and a member of the APC confirmed the incident on condition of anonymity. “Yes, the incident happened this evening,” he said. “It was an accident that happened while we were celebrating the victory of Princess Onuoha,” he added. He, however, could not ascertain the condition of the victim.

The Police PRO for the Imo State command, Orlando Ikoku confirmed that the victim had actually died.

“He said: “I can confirm the shooting of Ndubuisi Emenike aka Ototonwa. Investigation has commenced. He was shot by an NSCDC personnel; the officer who shot him is presently in custody.

“They were celebrating the victory of the Princes Mariam Onuoha in the home of Miriam.

“The officer that shot the man was attached to Chief Ken Ewguasi.”