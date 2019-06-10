George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Tragedy struck the people of Umuobajiaku Umuomumu Umueze Mberi autonomous community in Mbailtoli council of Imo state in the earlier hours of Monday as 10 persons who had attended a traditional wedding died from fumes from a power generating set.

This was even as 23 other persons are still laying unconscious at the Ikeduru General Hospital, while some of the survivors were said to have been rushed to Nwaorieubi General Hospital in Mbailtoli.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the victims who were from Ezifite in Anambra State were the relatives of the groom Mr. Ifenayi, who had come to witness his traditional wedding with Miss Favour Uzoegbu, an indigene of the community.