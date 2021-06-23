From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Ten members of a family in Biogberu village in Gwanara, Kwara State, have died after consuming a local herbal drink, police spokesman SP Okasanmi Ajayi has disclosed.

Ajayi made the disclosure in a statement he signed and made available to reporters on Wednesday.

‘On 22 June 2021, at about 0700 hrs, one Ibrahim Bonnie (22) of Fulani camp Biogberu, via Gwanara, reported at the police station that on 18/6/2021, one Okosi Musa(35) and one Worugura Junlin, an adult, came to his mother by name Pennia Bonni(40) of same Fulani camp,’ the police spokesman said.

According to him, Okosi Musa and Worugura Junlin gave his mother, who was having a foot infection, a local herbal mixture purported to be the cure for her ailment.

Ajayi added: ‘She was told to ensure that all her family members take out of the mixture to prevent the spread of the disease to other family members.

‘After taking the local herbal mixture, the family members started one after the other, at the last count, 10 members, including the infected legged mother, died.

‘The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident, the two suspects are already helping the police in their investigation.

‘The Commissioner of Police advises sick members of the public to seek a medical solution in recognized medical homes spread across the length and breadth of the state to avoid an ugly incident of this nature.’