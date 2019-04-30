Christopher Oji

Four occupants of a commercial tricycle (Keke Marwa) were crushed today after a train ran over them in Lagos.

The incident occurred around 6:45 am at Toyin in Iju area of the state.

The train loaded at Ike Aro, Ogun State and was heading for Oyingbo terminal, Lagos when the tricycle rider ran into it.

It was gathered that the tricycle carrying passengers had attempted to cross the railway when it got trapped and was eventually crushed by the train.

A witness, Ben Ozor, said that while other motorists and passersby halted to give way for the train sighted from afar, the tricyclist attempted a quick move but got trapped and was eventually ran over.

Ozor said the bodies of the crushed victims had been taken away by combined teams of policemen and health workers.

A tricycle rider, Johnson Babatunde, wants the Nigeria Railway Corporation to do the needful and put a barrier that would bar people from crossing while a train is about to pass.

He said that was the usual practice, but that these days a train will be passing without people knowing about its presence.