Chioma Igbokwe, Tessy Igomu

News reaching us has it that a family of six and their female guest were this morning found dead after it was suspected that they died after inhaling generator fume.

The incident happened at 19, Olowora Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, in Lagos.

It was gathered that the family comprising the man, his wife, and four children were seen dead when neighbours came calling. The seventh person was a guest who was suspected to be pregnant. Neigbours found them all dead after suspecting that they did not wake up from their sleep.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Makinde, Oshodi could not take his call when he was contacted.

When our correspondent visited the scene, a power-generating set which was suspected to be the source of the deadly carbon monoxide was seen positioned close to a split unit air conditioner; the air inside the room was dense and smelt death.

A source said when police arrived at the scene, they suspected food poisoning, adding that a sample of the remains of the food they ate on the eve of their death was taken for analysis so as to unravel the actual cause of their death.