Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Police in Akure, Ondo State, have arrested a woman, Ajoke Adebayo for allegedly beating her 14-year-old son, Matthew to death.

Also arrested was a policeman, Idowu Adebayo, who was invited by the woman to assist her in beating her son.

Adebayo was said to be the brother-in-law of the suspect and was said to have contributed to the death of the deceased by beating him along with his biological mother.

It was gathered that the deceased who was a JSS 3 student was allegedly tortured to death by the suspects for stealing a sum of N21,000 from the bank account of his mother.

A source said after she discovered that her son had stolen money, Ajoke called her husband, Ayodele Adebayo, a police officer to

inform him about the boy’s deed.

Adebayo was alleged to have instructed his brother, Idowu who is also a police officer to discipline the deceased.

A source said: “As Idowu was beating the boy, Ajoke, his mother also joined in the beating, inflicting injuries on the boy. They later locked him inside a room and went away.

“When they eventually opened the door, where he was locked in, he was already unconscious and rushed to the hospital where he gave up the

ghost,” the source added.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said investigations had commenced and efforts were on to arrest other

accomplices in the matter.

He said: “We have arrested the two suspects and very soon, we will arrest the father of the deceased who is a police officer that gave the order to beat the boy. He is not serving in our command here but he will soon be arrested.”