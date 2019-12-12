Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 18 persons on Thursday lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident along Benin-Ore express road in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The accident, which involved two vehicles, our correspondent gathered also, rendered some passengers injured and the victims were reportedly rushed to hospital to medical treatment.

However, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Rotimi Adeleye, who confirmed the accident, informed that only four persons died in the accident.

But, residents of the area and other road users insisted that 18 persons died in the road accident, while others in the two vehicles sustained serious injuries.

It was learnt that the two vehicles involved in the accident were coming from the South East and heading to Lagos before the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses informed that the accident was caused by wrong overtaking by one of the drivers of the vehicles on a bridge after Warri Park in Ore.

It was gathered that the two vehicles were damaged and they had been taken to the office of the FRSC in Ore.

The FRSC commander said the accident was caused by over speeding and wrong overtaking by the driver and therefore cautioned drivers against over speeding and impatience while on the road.