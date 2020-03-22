TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Cyprain Kooro, has reportedly slumped and died while conducting Holy Mass in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident occurred at St. Helene Catholic Church Ogbogoro, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

Sources said that when the incident occurred, the priest was immediately rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), where he was confirmed dead.

Information about the reverend father’s untimely death was sketchy. And The cause of the sad incident could not be ascertained as no one was sure if he had any health challenges.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident caused confusion and left the church members devastated.