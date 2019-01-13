Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 35-year old man identified as Uwaila has reportedly shot his wife and two sons dead.

The gory incident happened Sunday morning at Ovbiogie village in Ovia North East local government area of Edo State.

The suspect is said to have shot through the door of the room into which his wife and children ran and locked themselves.

The incident caused a lot of distress and mourning among residents of the community, where officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) came to evacuate the corpses.

The killer husband, already in police custody, narrated how the incident happened and claimed his wife accused him of having girlfriends and threatened to go out with other men.

The suspect said following the disagreement he drove out of the house in anger and came back to see that his wife had locked herself and his sons inside one of the rooms, revealing that he shot through the door, which bullets hitting them on the bed.

State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosun, who visited the scene, said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation are concluded.