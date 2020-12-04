McDonald Emiantor, popularly known as Traidmarc, has revealed his plans to release a 24-track album titled “The Epilogue,” noting that it had not been an easy task putting out such a body of work.

“‘The Epilogue’ with 24 tracks, is a masterpiece, a class act. I say that with all confidence because of the amount of work that went into it; the efforts, sleepless nights. There were times I never went to bed with my girl, she went alone because I was in the studio working till 4am and going to sleep by 5 or 6. Sometimes, I’m the studio working and when I come out it is already daylight. I had worked all night putting my all and all into it.”

He added that “putting an album together is not an easy task, how much more a double album. However, I have got some producers onboard. Some of the people I am working with include DJay Cas (Nipsey Hussle’s producer), Sixx Digits, Allrounda, Bigboytracks, Kash Doll, Quando Rondo and Suicideboy. I am sure that fans are going to love it.”

Speaking on why he’s partnering with Miracle Day Music to boost his craft in Africa, the multi-talented artiste said, “The relationship between Miracle Day Music and Traidmarc partnership is incredible; they are taking care of the promotions that we have and it is going great. We have a couple other people doing stuff in the background. Nigeria has been part of the history of hip-hop music and culture. I thought to myself and said, why not? I love Nigeria.”