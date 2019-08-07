Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two people, a commercial motorcyclist and his female passenger were, yesterday morning crushed to death by an articulated vehicle on the ever-busy new Otukpo highway in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The accident, which according to witnesses, occurred around 8.40am claimed both victims on the spot with the motorcyclists ground to death by the six right tyres of the vehicle.

At the time of filing this report, it was not clear where the vehicle was going, but the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Aliyu Baba, who confirmed the incident, said the driver of the articulated vehicle had been arrested and handed over to the police.

Although, the identity of the victims were not yet known at the time of filing this report, officials of the FRSC, it was gathered, immediately moved to the area and gathered the remains of the deceased in body bags, while also making efforts to control traffic in the area.