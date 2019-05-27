Tragedy struck in Apapa, Lagos, yesterday, as a female officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Arogundade Remilekun, was crushed to death by a trailer.

Her station base was Apapa Zone 36.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred yesterday morning while the officer was at the back of the truck.

The trailer was said to have reversed without her knowing and crushed her to death instantly.

Her remains had been evacuated from the scene of the tragedy

Some LASTMA officers have been attacked and killed in recent times.

In 2016, the Zonal Head of LASTMA, Apapa, Mr Bakare, was beaten to death by okada riders and touts in Apapa area of Lagos.