Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A man who jumped onto a moving trailer in search of COVID-19 palliative has been crushed to death by the same vehicle when he jumped off it having found no food item on it.

The man simply identified as Ala Owerri was said to be a mechanic and had joined in the #EndSARS protests.

The sad incident took place at the popular Aroma Junction in Awka, the Anambra State on Saturday.

It was gathered that the deceased was part of the protesters that visited the State Emergency Management Office [SEMA] office in search of COVID-19 palliatives. Some items, including noodles were reportedly carted away.

Sources said that after collecting some noodles, the deceased saw the trailer and jumped onto it and upon discovering that trailer was carrying charcoal, jumped down. He was said to have been crushed by the trailer with his stomach ripped open and legs broken.

Angered by the incident, irate youths at the scene set the trailer ablaze.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said that the anger of the youths was misplaced as the victim was the architect of his misfortune. They argued that the driver might not have known that the deceased jumped onto the moving vehicle.