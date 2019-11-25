Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Spokesman of Kano State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Nabilisi Abubakar K/Na’isa, yesterday, disclosed that a trailer truck crushed an officer of the agency to death around Mega Filling Station, Hotoro area, on Saturday.

He explained that the officer, Abdulrahaman, cried for help all the way to the hospital but was pronounced dead at the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital.

He disclosed that witnesses prevented the driver from escaping and handed him over to the police for further investigation.

He noted in the statement that the death had increased the number of officers of KAROTA killed by motorists in the last few days; specifying that on October 29, Ahmad Tijjani was knocked down by a motorist.

The Managing Director of the agency, Baffa Dan’agundi regretted the loss and extended his condolences to the family of the late officer. He also warned that the law would catch up with anyone who engages in committing such crime.