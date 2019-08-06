Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two people, a commercial motorcyclist and his female passenger were on Tuesday morning crushed to death by a trailer on the ever-busy New Otukpo Highway in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

The accident which according to eye witnesses, occurred around 8:40 am had both victims killed on the spot with the motorcyclists grind to death by the six right tyre of the trailer.

At the time of filing this report, it was not clear where the trailer was going but the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Aliyu Baba who confirmed the incident said the driver of the trailer had been arrested and handed over to the police.

Although, the identities of the victims were not yet known at the time of filing this report, officials of the FRSC, it was gathered, immediately moved to the area and gathered the remains of the deceased in body bags while also making efforts to control traffic in the area.