The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has commended critical stakeholders involved in the signing of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited Train 7 contract for their expertise.

In an interview with select group of journalists at the weekend, the Chairman of PETAN, Mr. Nik Odinuwe, said some of the critical stakeholders, including the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva; the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and a Director on the NLNG board, Mr. Mele Kyari; the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote; the MD of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah, have demonstrated that they possess the vision, foresight, capacity and leadership skills to successfully guide and manage the Nigerian oil and gas industry at a time of unprecedented global crisis.

The NLNG and its stakeholders recently signed the EPC for Train 7 at a contract signing ceremony with the contracting firms of SCD JV Consortium of Saipem, Chiyoda, and Daewoo.