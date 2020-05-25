Adewale Sanyaolu

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has commended the critical stakeholders involved in the signing of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited Train 7 contract for their expertise.

In an interview with a select group of journalists at the weekend, the Chairman of PETAN, Mr Nik Odinuwe, said some of the critical stakeholders, including the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva; the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and a Director on the NLNG board, Mr Mele Kyari; the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr Simbi Wabote; the MD of NLNG, Mr Tony Attah, have demonstrated that they possess the vision, foresight, capacity and leadership skills to successfully guide and manage the Nigerian oil and gas industry at a time of unprecedented global crisis.

The NLNG and its stakeholders recently signed the EPC for Train 7 at a contract signing ceremony with the contracting firms of SCD JV Consortium of Saipem, Chiyoda, and Daewoo.

The Chairman specifically thanked Attah and the Management and Board of NLNG for their extraordinary resolve and commitment in bringing the project to fruition.

Odinuwe, while reiterating the words of the NNPC GMD, said: ‘Nigeria LNG’s successes since it started operation in 1999 continue to prove that the Company operates a unique business model that is profitable to all its stakeholders.’

Odinuwe further expressed confidence in SCD JV Consortium’s proven competence and enjoined them to fully embrace the Nigerian Content philosophy and work with PETAN members and other competent indigenous companies to deliver the project on schedule and at a competitive cost.

He assured that the PETAN members do not only have the capacity and capability that is comparable to international standards but are also collectively committed to the successful execution of this project of great national significance.

Also speaking, the publicity secretary of PETAN, Dr Lucky Akhiwu, expressed satisfaction with the level of commitment and dedication by the NLNG, NCDMB, NNPC and other relevant stakeholders in ensuring that the project becomes a reality.