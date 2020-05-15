The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) recorded yet another major milestone on Wednesday, when it signed the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts for its Train 7 Project with the SCD JV Consortium, comprising affiliates of Saipem, Chiyoda and Daewoo.

The execution of the EPC contracts now triggers the commencement of the Detail Design and Construction phase of the project expected to increase the capacity of NLNG’s current six-train plant by 35 per cent from the extant 22 million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to 30 MTPA.

NLNG is an incorporated Joint-Venture owned by four shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49%), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6 per cent), Total GazElectricite Holdings France (15 per cent), and Eni International N.A. N.V. S.àr.l (10.4 per cent). Reacting to the contracts’ signing, Tony Attah, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG, remarked that the EPC contracts represents yet another milestone in NLNG’s journey towards achieving its vision of being a global LNG company, helping to build a better Nigeria. He said: “With the award of the EPC contracts to our preferred bidders (SCD JV), we are guaranteeing that our country remains significantly on the global list of LNG suppliers. This singular act clearly demonstrates our shareholders’ determination and resolve to sustain the economic dividends that NLNG’s monetisation of our vast natural gas reserves offers our great country Nigeria”