The Nigerian LNG Limited has submitted the outcome of its recently concluded commercial evaluation exercise of the multi-billion dollars Train-7 project to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

NLNG, led by its Managing Director, Mr. Tony Attah, last week, met with the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB), Simbi Wabote at the Board’s headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The submission represents the penultimate step of the Board’s project certification and authorisation procedure in compliance with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Act of 2010 “NOGICD”.

Attah was effusive of the Board’s support at every stage of the process with the sign-off of the Train-7 Nigerian Content Plan in March 2019 up to this stage.

He highlighted that although the previous LNG trains were built before the enactment of NOGICD Act 2010, his company made it a point of duty to fully comply with the requirements of the Act for the Train-7 project.

The Executive Secretary commended NLNG for showing good example with the level of compliance at every stage of the Train-7 project, adding that, the Board and NLNG have set a new record with the Train-7 project considering the quick turn-around of Nigerian Content approvals obtained from the Board within 5 months.

This he said is the stage of the process of identifying the most commercially attractive and Nigerian Content compliant bidder.

Wabote highlighted that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, is very keen on the Train-7 Project FID as it will create jobs, enhance participation of Nigerian businesses in the oil and gas sector, and address insecurity in the region.

He disclosed that, Sylva has directed that any encumbrance related to the FID of Train 7 must be addressed by all agencies of the Ministry so that FID is taken in a matter of weeks. Wabote promised that the Board will complete the review of the submitted NC requirements and revert to NLNG within a few days.

The Executive Secretary also commended the transparency associated with the entire process including the sensitization workshops held in Abuja, Bonny, and Port Harcourt, admonishing other companies to follow Train-7 example to get timely certification of their projects by the Board.