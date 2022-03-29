From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Youths in the southern and middle belt part of the country under the aegis of the Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly, (COSMBYLA) has called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent train and Airport attacks by terrorists.

The youths who condemned the attack in a statement signed by its leaders in the four geo political zones,Goodluck Ibem,President General of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders(COSEYL) and leader of COSMBYLA, Terrance Kuanum,coordinator, Forum of Middle belt Youth President, Shitu Waheed,coordinator,South West Youth Leaders Forum(SWYLF) and Tito Zokumor, South South Youth Forum(SSYF) and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday have vowed to mobilise Nigerians for a protest match if the President fails to resign.

The statement reads thus “The successful execution of these coordinated terrorist attacks without any intelligence by security agencies saddled with the responsibility of gathering intelligence is a confirmation that President Buhari has surrendered Nigerian sovereignty to terrorists.

“It is so shameful and disgraceful that such terrorists attacks will be planned and executed on Nigerian soil, a supposed giant of Africa without any intelligence to arrest those involved. All the terrorist attacks have always been successful since 2015 because President Buhari is not good at securing the lives and properties of Nigerians. We are on a cross road and only the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari will bring us out this present quagmire.

“Nigerians are sick and tired of excuses, what we need now are positive results and there are not fought coming because the man at the helm of affairs is clueless and does know what to do.

We sympathize with the families of those who lost their love ones to these terrorists who have defeated President Buhari to take over the sovereignty of our dear nation which our founding fathers fought so hard to achieve. It is really a sad one. We urge the respective families to take heart.

“We demand that President Muhammadu Buhari must resign immediately for his inefficiency and inability to protect Nigerians. If he fails to resign immediately as demanded by Nigerian youths, we will mobilize Nigerians for a protest match until President Buhari resigns as the President of Nigeria. A stitch in time the say saves nine”. The statement concludes.

