The Nigerian Railway Corporation has said 146 passengers out of the 362 passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train are unreachable six days after the train was attacked by terrorists at Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna State..

Managing Director, Mr Fidet Okhiria, who made the disclosure in a statement said 14 of the 21 passengers abducted on board Ak9 train on the standard gauge rail have found alive and safe.

He said the number of safe passengers had risen to 186 in the 362 validated passengers on board the train service

“No fewer than 186 persons on the manifest are confirmed to be safe and at their various homes with additional 14 persons confirmed safe today.

“Also, 51 phone numbers on the manifest are either switched off or not reachable since Tuesday morning. A total of 35 phone numbers on the manifest are ringing but no response from the other end.

“Another 60 phone numbers on the manifest when called respond non-existent. A total of 22 persons are reported missing by their relatives while eight persons confirmed dead.

“Two coaches (SP 00016 and SP 00017) earlier re-railed were safely moved to Rigasa station, bringing the total number of recovered coaches safely moved to NRC stations to seven,”Okhiria said.