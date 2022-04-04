The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed the safety of 170 passengers aboard the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by terrorists last Monday while 21 others are still missing.

Its Managing Director, Mr Fidet Okhiria, said this in a statement in Lagos while giving update on the incident, which occurred on March 28, at Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna State.

He said seven coaches have been recovered while the Corporation had intensified efforts towards restoration of the services.

Okhiria said the Corporation in collaboration with security agencies would leave no stone unturned in their efforts at rescuing the missing persons. “From the last release, we confirmed that four Coaches (SP00004, SP00009,SP00012 and SP00013) out of the 11 Coaches involved in the incident have been re-railed and safely moved to Rigasa Station while work is ongoing on track repairs. We did also stated that 170 of the passengers onboard the train are safe while 21 other passengers are reported missing.

“At the end of work on Saturday evening (02/04/2022) the NRC’s restoration team has further rerailed four more Coaches and two of the coaches (SP 00007 and SP 00013) had been safely moved to Idu and Rigasa Stations respectively. The other two coaches are still at the site due to damaged tracks. This brings the total coaches so far rerailed to 7, but only 5 successfully moved to the stations.

“However, efforts are on to linked the track, at the moment, a total of 80 meters of the affected section has been fixed including replacement of affected sleepers and twisted rails.”