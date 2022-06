From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to deploy both kinetic and non-kinetic approach to secure the safe release of the remaining 50 abducted passengers of the AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna train attack in March.

This is even as he has reiterated clear directive that the hostages must be brought home alive.

The bandits had earlier released 11 out of the 61 victims of the abducted train passengers after almost three months in their custody.

Mallam Tukur Mamu, who is the negotiator and media consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, had raised the alarm on Monday, that the remaining victims are being threatened by snake bites and sicknesses.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari assured that government is not leaving any stone unturned to bring all of the hostages back.

The statement read thus: “As the government continues to review the issue of the kidnapped railway passengers and making all efforts to trace and bring back the 51 or more still being held in custody, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed increased efforts – kinetic and non-kinetic to bring the case to a closure.

“Upon the President’s approval, the Government is continuing on the two-lane approach, kinetic and non-kinetic to secure the passengers’ safe release.

“The kidnappers made a demand for the release of their own children and upon the settlement of that issue, they let go eleven of the victims, even though more were expected.

“The setback notwithstanding, the Government is not leaving any stone unturned in the efforts to bring all of the hostages back.

“The Defence, Security and Intelligence Agencies have given assurances to intensify operational engagements geared towards securing the rescue of all hostages and restoring peace to all parts of the country. Government is also mindful of efforts of some patriotic and influential persons and institutions that are helping in securing the safe release of the hostages.

“President Buhari welcomes the return of the recently released passengers back to their families and loved ones, while expressing his solemn commitment to the families of those still in captivity, assuring that there will be no let-up until they are reunited with their families in the shortest time possible.

“The President’s clear directive on the issue is that the hostages must be brought home alive. The country’s military and security agencies are aware of their duty to the nation and are determined to give effect to the President’s charge with increased urgency.”

