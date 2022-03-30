From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has sent condolences to families and victims of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train which was attacked by unknown gunmen at Dutse Forest in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement by her Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, she directed the immediate deployment of officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Northwest Zonal Office, to visit the scene and victims,

‘My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack. May God console and strengthen them at this time of grief.

‘I also pray for the wounded and hospitalised persons who sustained various degrees of injuries, that they recover quickly,’ she said.

Earlier, the NEMA officials led by the Zonal Coordinator, Abbani Imam Garki visited eleven victims receiving treatment at St Gerald’s Hospital in Kaduna.

According to Garki, ‘eight were referred to 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna while two of the victims who sustained gunshot wounds and fractures are still hospitalised.

‘The hospital’s management also confirmed the admission of twenty-five (25) victims on admission with different degrees of injuries.’

A representative of the Chief Medical Officer of the 44 NARHK hospital also stated that while some have undergone surgery, other victims have been treated and under observation.