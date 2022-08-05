By Doris Obinna

Negotiator for victims of Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Mallam Tukur Mamu, has expressed dissatisfaction with the approach of Federal Government in securing the release of abducted citizens in terrorists’ dens.

Mamu, who is also media consultant to Sheik Ahmed Gumi, in a TV interview, monitored in Lagos, lambasted government for unnecessary slowing down the negotiation process and putting the lives of captives in great danger.

He said the youngest among the victims of the March 8 train attack was one and half year-old, saying victims’ welfare and health conditions were precarious requiring urgent government intervention.

He, however, said the demands by terrorists were unrealistic and cannot be justified, but that there was no military solution to terrorism in the country even as diplomacy remained the only way to free captives.

Mamu said government was taking the wrong approach to freeing the victims and that it was not yielding positive results.

He said his experience trying to negotiate the release of kidnapped victims had been frustrating.

“With political will, the release of these victims can be done within little time going by the experiences of the last two month…The delay is unnecessary as far as I am concerned. These are set of terrorists group that can listen, especially when you engage them sincerely, that is if you’re really committed to understand the magnitude of the crisis and how the lives of these innocent people continue to be in danger.

“We are putting the lives of victims at risk, and honestly the situation is unpredictable and needs immediate government intervention. Although, it is something to celebrate as victims are released in batches, however, the sooner something is done once and for all, the better as it would help us get to the root as soon as possible. We must understand that we are dealing with people that do not understand the sanctity of human life. We have to understand we are dealing with people that can inflict harm at any given opportunity to these people,” he said.