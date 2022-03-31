The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has commiserated with passengers on board its AK9 train of March 28 that was attacked by terrorists. In a statement, Mr Fidet Okhiria, NRC’s Managing Director, expressed regret at the lives lost due to the attack, while praying for the quick recovery of injured persons.

”The NRC deeply commiserates with all the passengers on board the NRC Ak9 train of March 28, their relatives and friends, the Government and people of Kaduna State and the Federal Capital Territory as well as the entire nation.

”In particular, we regret the death of eight of our passengers and security personnel attached to the train service, as well as the injury suffered by scores of our passengers, not mentioning the trauma caused them and crew by the armed attack.

”We also earnestly pray for the speedy recovery of injured passengers, while praying that God grants the families of the bereaved, the fortitude to bear the loss,” Okhiria said.

The NRC boss, however, implored members of the press, social media sites, and the general public to desist from spreading false information at this delicate time.

He said: ”Our attention has, however, been drawn to the misleading and insensitive information circulating on social media with respect to the number of passengers on the train.

”For the avoidance of any doubt, please note that the Abuja-Kaduna service is run on a fully automated e-ticket system with entry and exit turnstiles that validate every passenger on board our trains.

”Ticket checkers also validate the tickets of every passenger via electronic validators linked to the central system to verify the integrity of our manifest.

”About 398 passengers purchased tickets to travel on the NRC AK9 service, but 362 passengers actually boarded the AK9 service.

”The entire seat capacity of the train in question is 840 passengers; therefore, the figure of 970 being circulated cannot be correct.

“The AK9 service is the last service out of Abuja on a Monday evening and is usually at less than half capacity.

”Passengers on board the AK9 service on Monday have confirmed that the train was certainly not run at full capacity.

”The NRC is continuing its efforts to reach out to the passengers using the comprehensive manifest in order to obtain valid information about their present condition,” Okhiria stated. (NAN)