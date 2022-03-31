From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ministry of Transportation has denied requesting from the general public to contribute to the medical bill of the victims of the recent Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

In a statement issued by the Director, Press & PR, Eric Ojiekwe, the ministry described the insinuation as fake, false and a terrible misrepresentation.

“The Ministry of Transportation’s attention has been drawn to the story quoting the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, as asking “Nigerian people to liaise with the hospital management and see how much they can contribute to the treatment of the patients” is false and a terrible misrepresentation.

“On the contrary, what the Minister said and we have it on record is: “I have said to the Nigerian Railway Corporation to liaise with the hospital management and see how much they can contribute for the treatment of the patients.”

“In light of the above, we urge the public to disregard these publications as it is not a representation of what the Minister said when he went to commiserate with the bomb blast victims at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital and St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital, both in Kaduna on March 30, 2022,” the statement read.