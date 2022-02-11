By Steve Agbota

Economic activities inside the Lagos Port complex, Apapa were, yesterday, stalled as a container laden train crushed a cargo laden truck exiting the seaport.

The incident disrupted the entry of export and exit of imported cargoes out of the Lagos seaport.

An eyewitness told Daily Sun that the accident was as a result of poor control of traffic at the level crossing inside the Lagos Port complex.

“The train gave signal that it was approaching the level crossing and while the truck was waiting for the train to exit, someone signalled to the truck driver to start coming since the train had not started moving.

“The driver came down, opened the closed barricade and started moving, by that time, the moving train was already too close. The truck head had already escaped, but the body of the truck with the two containers on it was rammed to the wall of ENL along the 1.6 kilometre port access road.

“The container was fully loaded. So, the owners of the containers have lost a lot. The NPA officials, Anti-Bomb Square, Customs officers, and Nigerian Railway Corporation officials were on ground,” the witness said.

Speaking with newsmen, former vice chairman, National Association of Road Transport Owners, Dry Cargo Section, Abdullahi Inuwa, said the accident was not the first and attributed the cause to absence of a barricade at the facility.