A train was derailed on a northern route in Thailand, with passengers being stranded for several hours on Friday.

The locomotive and three carriages of the train, running between Bangkok and Phitsanulok, were accidentally derailed from the rail track near Baan Mai railway station in the downtown area of the Northern Province, said State Railway of Thailand Governor, Nirut Maneephan.

“No passengers aboard the train were reportedly injured, and the cause of the accident is yet to be determined by investigating officials,’’ Maneephan said.

The passengers of the derailed train and those aboard several other trains were stranded along the northern route, waiting for the overturned train to be removed by truck-mounted cranes from the rail track so that they could proceed.

The driver of the derailed train was reportedly injured and rushed to the hospital. (Xinhua/NAN)