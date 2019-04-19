A train derailment at the exit point of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), lddo Terminus, Lagos, delayed a 10.00am Lagos- Oshogbo bound free train service offered by the Osun state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delay was caused by a train shunting with a Lagos-Kano bound train which was to leave lddo by 12 noon on Friday.

The Lagos-Oshogbo bound free train service which was to depart by 10.00am went to shunt, “overtake” ,the Lagos-Kano bound one but derailed in the process.

Mr Christian Madza , the Lagos District Superintendent (DS) of NRC, confirmed the derailment, saying the corporation was on top of the situation.

.”As you can see , we are on top of it and very soon the train will depart to Osogbo.

“We are working hard to ensure the restoration of the line to allow the two trains to depart.

“The incidents happened at 9:45am and very soon they will embark on its journey,” he told NAN.

According to him, there will be stops to pick passengers at Agege, Agbado, ljoko, kajola and Abeokuta and other areas are Erumu, Iwo, Ede and Oshogbo.

Mr Sunday Oyelowo, a Civil Servant, told NAN that he was excited that the new administration in Osun continued with the gesture of free train rides during major celebrations.

Oyelowo said the railway officials had assured the travellers that the derailed train would be restored to its tracks for people to commence their trips for the Easter festival.

Mrs Tomilola Adebayo, another traveller, told NAN that the early slit derailment would not hinder her journey as the NRC officials had given assurance of restoration.

“We have been told that the derailed train will be restored very soon that’s why we are here and happy to start the journey,” she said.

NAN reports that the incident was sorted and the Lagos-Oshogbo bound free train ride eventually moved at about 12.35pm on Friday.

(NAN)