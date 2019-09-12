Fifty people have died in a train accident in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the country’s minister for humanitarian affairs said on Thursday

.

The train derailed around 3:00 a.m. (0200 GMT) in the province of Tanganyika, in the south-east of the central African nation.

Several people also suffered injuries.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

“Speaking for the government, I present my condolences to the families affected,” the minister said on Twitter. (dpa/NAN)