From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr Chris Ngige, on Sunday, commiserated with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the death of its Secretary General, Musa Lawal Ozigi and Kwara State Chairman, Akinsola Akinwunmi, who were killed in the Kaduna train terror attack.

Also offering condolence messages are the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) that described the incident as traumatizing.

Ngige, in a condolence letter to the union, described the death of Ozigi and Akinwunmi as tragic and a huge loss to Nigeria’s tripartite community.

According to the Minister, their sudden passing remains a devastating blow at a time Nigeria’s tripartite is ever united in finding solutions to the bestriding challenges in the world of work, and the nation at large

He said: “Ozigi’s self-effacing personality often belied his depth of thought and ideas. His seminal contributions to discussions on labour issues no doubt earned him a place in over two decades of service to unionism starting from the Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association where he was Secretary General to joining the Congress in 2012.”

On its part, the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) in its condolences message jointly signed by its President-General and General Secretary, Chief Temple Ubani and Mr Franklin Enrile, respectively, said it was pained and shocked to the heart to receive the heart wrecking news, while describing Ozigi as a man whose actions were progressive.

“We know him to be a man who is poised to make a difference for the upliftment of our country.How can we ever console the Congress enough for this irreparable loss? “This is one death too many! While our prayer is for the almighty God to be with all he left behind, in the Congress and in his family, we call on the Federal Government to arrest those behind the killing and bring them to justice. We equally pray that all his children attain above the height their beloved father envisioned for them. Please accept our condolences.” They noted.

Also, the NLC, in a statement signed by its President, Ayuba Wabba, said the death of the two TUC leaders and other Nigerians who were murdered, maimed, or kidnapped during the attack on an Abuja to Kaduna bound train on the night of 28th March 2022 was devastating.

He described the incident as a wake up call to the government, stating that it shows nobody is safe regardless of where they are in the country or which means of transportation they choose to use.

“We call on the Federal Government of Nigeria and security agencies to take the crises of insecurity in our country as a prime test of the will of the state, a frontal challenge on the resolve of the institutions of our civility and a daring assault on our sovereignty as a nation. The battle line has again been clearly drawn.”

In the same vein, the leadership and members of the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) in a condolence message to TUC said; said; “LACAN members like all Nigerians are in shock over the dastardly and heinous crime which led to the loss of lives of these two perfect gentlemen and labour leaders per excellence.

“We also extend our heartfelt condolences to their families, the people of Kogi State and all Nigerians on this shocking loss and pray that almighty God grant their souls peaceful repose.”