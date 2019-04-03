Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A train fully loaded with passengers and goods has collided with a trailer in Birniwa local government area of Jigawa State, en route Nguru in Yobe State.

The accident was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State command, SC Adamu Shehu, while speaking to journalists.

He explained that the incident happened at Birniwa Railway Station junction on Tuesday at about 9.00 am when the train with engine number 2305 and trailer with plate no (KMC 320 ZQ) collided on its way to Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe state.

He said that the trailer was fully loaded with goods, a driver and two other people on their way to Guri town in Jigawa State.

Adamu Shehu said the train had 11 carriages loaded with goods, while four carriages carried 330 passengers while one VIP carriage carried 32 passengers.

He noted that no lives were lost and no serious injuries were recorded about the time of filling this report.

Findings by our reporter revealed that the driver of the trailer and two other persons in the trailer sustained injuries and were taken to Birniwa Hospital where they are receiving medical attention, while some valuable properties were destroyed.