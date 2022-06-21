By Ngozi Nwoke

Training solutions company, Mercer Inter-Ed, has announced software and tech consultancy firm, Bytes Ahead, as its official training partner for Nigeria.

Mecer Inter-Ed, located in South Africa, is a broad-based training provider accredited with various sector education and training authorities and a certified partner for international certifications. MIE provides skills training, learnerships, and internships.

Mecer Inter-Ed provides extensive training solutions, ranging from skills development and qualification programs to international accredited certifications.

Commenting on the appointment, David Nkpoku said: “As a training partner with Mecer Inter-Ed, Bytes Ahead is excited to inform the public of its services.

“MIE offers various delivery training options to suit your learning style – you can choose from virtual instructor-led training, in-person instructor-led training at our center, or onsite training at your physical office anywhere in the country, which will allow for closed, customized classes within your organization. As a training partner with Mecer Inter-Ed in Nigeria, Bytes Ahead engages a staff of professionals in their various fields, that will provide the necessary skills, experience and certifications you need to set yourself apart in this technology driven world.”

Based in Lagos, Bytes Ahead prides itself with the deployment of technological solutions across multiple industry verticals. The ICT firm is home to tech professionals with over a decade and a half of practical experience in satisfying clients using unbelievably modern yet simple technologies and delivering superb quality for all its services.

