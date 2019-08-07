Zika Bobby

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt Area 2 Command Onne, Rivers State, yesterday paraded five suspects who were arrested for breaking into seized container, containing banned drugs.

Comptroller Aliyu Galadima Saidu, in a statement, said the men, arrested on July 30, opened a-40 feet seized container comprising drugs and loaded same into two vehicles.

According to him, they attempted to cart away 14 cartons (50 packs per carton) and 49 extra packs of Time tablets, four cartons (22 packets per carton) and 10 extra packets of Really Extra analgesic, two cartons (60 packets per carton) of Tramadol tablets and one carton and 10 packs of Really Extra analgesic and anti-inflammative tablets.

Saidu said an interiam committee was immediately set up to investigate the incident, with the five suspects and the vehicles detained as at then. He said the suspects have been transferred to court for prosecution.

“It is regrettable to note that while the NCS is working round the clock to free this country of illicit goods, some recalcitrant and unpatriotic citizens are not relenting in their desperate urge to sabotage our efforts by spreading harmful drugs.

“The Customs is poised to leaving no stone unturned at ensuring that these perpetrators know no sleep as long as they refuse to give up,” he said.