From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A socio-cultural organisation in the Kalabari Kingdom, Rivers State, Kengema Unity Forum (KUF), has condemned the alleged abduction of expatriates attached to the construction firm handling the Trans-Kalabari road project – Lubrik Construction Company and the killing of some security personnel attached to them.

KUF, in a statement signed by the KUF chairman in Asari-Toru Local Government Area (ASALGA) of the state, Obele Mac-Harry, other leaders of the group and read by Opubo Briggs, described the act as devilish and called for the unconditional release of those abducted.

Briggs said the abduction of the expatriates was capable of causing setbacks in the construction of the most desired Trans-Kalabari road project.

“We condemn this barbaric act as it is capable of causing a major setback in the construction of the most desired Trans-Kalabari road,” he said.

“Every project sited in our soil is critical to our development and as such, it beholds on us to protect the contractors and equipment to ensure smooth delivery of such projects.

The group, which briefed reporters in Buguma, headquarters of ASALGA, however, expressed optimism that the kidnap incident would not deter the state government from continuing with the project to see to its conclusion.

KUF further urged relevant stakeholders in the Kalabari Kingdom to join security agencies and track down the persons behind the operation.

“We call on security agencies in the state to swing into action and rescue those held hostage and bring the abductors to justice.

“We call on our political leaders, traditional rulers, youth leaders, NGOs within Kalabari to work together to help security agencies fish out the perpetrators of this heinous act against our land and ensure that no such incidents reoccur in our land ever again.”

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), could not be reached to confirm the incident.

