Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued its bullish run as volume of stocks traded rose by 58.4 per cent to 350.76 million units at the close of trading on Thursday.

This was even as investors’ appetite for quoted securities remained positive following price appreciation in the shares of BUA Cement, Unilever, Zenith among others which in turn drove the market’s broad index up by 1.25 per cent to close at 24,758.39 points while market capitalisation appreciated by N159 billion to close yesterday’s trading at 12.902 trillion.

Meawhile, activity level on the bourse remained positive as the volume and value of stocks traded rose by 58.4 and 51.4 per cent to 350.76 million units and N3.70 billion respectively, exchanged in 5,239 deals.

On the price chart, Sunu Assurance led 26 other gainers with 10 per cent to close at 0.22 kobo per share. Redstarex followed with 9.97 per cent to close at N3.75, Mobil gained 9.95 per cent to close at N194.50, BUA Cement increased by 9.88 per cent to close at N35.60 while Cutix increased by 9.40 per cent to close at N1.63.

However, ARBICO topped the losers’ chart with 9.91 per cent to close at N2.09 per share. Oando Plc was next with a loss of 5.76 per cent to close at N2.62, Flour mill dropped 4.76 per cent to close at N20, NPF Microfinance Bank lost 3.55 per cent to close at N1.90, Union Diagnostics depreciated by 3.33 per cent to close at 0.29 kobo.