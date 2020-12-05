By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Saturday, November 28 was a day to remember for the people in the community of Okobaba, Ebute-Meta Lagos, as Transcare, the non-profit arm of Transfurd Limited, reached out to the indigent elderly and vulnerable children of the community, by throwing a Christmas party, with plenty of basic necessities including food items, clothing and Christmas gifts provided.

The first edition of this humanitarian outreach was held last year at Dustbin Estate, Lagos.

Knowing how rough the year has been, especially for these ones who cannot afford the necessities of life, the party was organised to spread and extend love to them in this season of love.

The Christmas funfair kicked off at 10 am with engagements and encouragement from the Transcare team, to all who were in attendance.

The Transcare team were able to communicate effectively with those present through the help of a resident who served as an interpreter. This made the atmosphere more friendly and welcoming (as majority of them only speak Hausa language).

Volunteers from the Transcare team were split into subgroups to maintain orderliness of the program; and of course, a Disc jockey was there to thrill everyone present with lots of cheerful music tunes!

In the words of the CEO of Transfurd Limited, Oginni Tolulope Joshua, ‘my greatest concerns are hunger and sadness, and, as an organisation, we will do our best to fight it, and put smiles on the faces of the needy through our foundation.’

Asked their plans for 2021, Oginni said: ‘We have so many great projects lined up for 2021 already, and the beneficiaries will include the youth, children, vulnerable and elderly. We are dedicated to this humanitarian cause in making our society a better place for all.’