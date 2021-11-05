Nigeria’s leading conglomerate, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) has released its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, indicating sustained growth in 2021 as seen in the first two quarters of year.

With strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors, the conglomerate recorded a profit after tax of N13.5billion, rising by 617 per cent up from N1.75billion recorded in the previous year.

Other key highlights of the result include revenue growth of 57 per cent, from N54.4billion in Q3 2020 to N85.6billion in the period under consideration, Gross profit which grew 74 per cent, from N22.7billion in Q3 2020 to N39.4billion in Q3 2021, and Profit before tax which accelerated by 671 per cent from N1.75bn in Q3 2020 to a significant N13.5billion in Q3 2021.

Mrs. Owen Omogiafo, President/Group CEO of Transcorp, commenting on the performance said “the results reflect the continued commitment by the group to improve performance across all the sectors in which we operate. Our power business increased by 49 per cent year on year, while our hospitality business increased by 115 per cent.”

Omogiafo indicated that the company intends to complete the year with another quarter of excellent year-over-year growth, thanks to its scalability and sustainability strategy.

Omogiafo said, “Our outlook for the rest of the year remains positive despite some macro-economic issues. We are particularly excited by the performance of our Hospitality business and its recovery following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have remained on track regarding our capacity recovery plan in our Power business and despite the systemic challenges in the Power sector, Transcorp remains a strong contributor to the power generated in the country.”

