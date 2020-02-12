Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) has announced significant appointments to its Board and Executive Management.

The company is Nigeria’s leading listed industrial holding firm with interests in power, hospitality as owners of Transcorp Hilton Hotels and a significant upstream oil and gas assets.

In the new appointment, Owen Omogiafo becomes President/GCEO of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, with effect from March 25, 2020. She succeeds Valentine Ozigbo, who is retiring to pursue a career in public service, having served Transcorp for close to a decade. Owen is currently the MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc and has over two decades of corporate experience in organisational development, human capital management, banking, change management and hospitality. She holds a B.Sc. in Sociology & Anthropology from the University of Benin, an M.Sc. in Human Resource Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science and is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School and IESE Business School, Spain. She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, UK and a Certified Change Manager with the Prosci Institute, USA. She has received multiple awards and been named as one of Africa’s top 100 Female CEOs.

Dupe Olusola becomes the MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, effective from March 25, 2020.