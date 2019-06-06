Transcorp Hilton Abuja, has been recognised as Africa’s Leading Business Hotel for the fifth consecutive year at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

At the 2019 Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, held at the Sugar Beach – A Sun Resort, Mauritius last Saturday, Transcorp Hilton Abuja scooped five of 11 awards won by Hilton properties, as voted for by travel and tourism professionals globally.

The hotel, which is owned by Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, was recognised in the following categories: Africa’s Leading Business Hotel, Nigeria’s Leading Hotel, Nigeria’s Leading Business Hotela, Nigeria’s Leading MICE Hotel, Nigeria’s Leading Hotel Suite.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the hotel, Owen Omogiafo, its managing director/chief executive officer, said: “It is an honour to have been recognised by the World Travel Awards 2019. The award is a testament to the genuine passion and dedication which our hotel puts into going the extra mile for our guests. Thank you to all our guests and our amazing Team Members at Transcorp Hilton Abuja who are at the heart of our successes. Without them, we wouldn’t have been recognised for this great achievement.”

Kevin Brett, general manager, Transcop Hilton Abuja, said: “We are honoured to have been recognised by the World Travel Awards 2019. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence and to providing an outstanding guest experience and is a reflection of our hotel’s exceptional team members and facilities. Winning the award for Africa’s Leading Business Hotel 2019 is also a recognition for the destination of Nigeria being elevated among the best on the African continent.”

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry, have become a key global institution of the industry, and are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of quality worldwide. The winners set the benchmark to which all others aspire.