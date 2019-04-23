Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the flagship property of Transcorp Hotels Plc, has announced the promotion of Ebikaboere Seimodei, to the position of Director of Operations.

Until her promotion, Ebi was the hotel’s Operations Manager. With her promotion, she will lead the operations team of the 670-room hotel to deliver consistent service.

She becomes the first Nigerian to occupy the position of Director of Operations.

Ebi started her hospitality career over 25 years ago when she joined Transcorp Hilton Abuja as a Reservations Sales Agent on the National Youth Service Corps Programme.

She rose through the ranks and held several positions including Reservations Manager, Front Office Manager, Quality Manager and Operations Manager.

A graduate of Sociology from the University of Jos, Ebi has been on various Hilton leadership programmes, and the Kaizen Institute of Africa also certified her as a Kaizen Manager.

The hotel has also announced the appointment of Janet Dakim as the Director of Group Conference & Events.

Janet was until most recently the hotel’s Group Conference & Events Manager.

She joined Transcorp Hilton Abuja over 20 years ago and has held various positions in Human Resources, Sales and Group, Conference & Events.

A graduate of Federal Polytechnic Idah, Janet has been on various leadership programmes including Proactive Leadership course and GC&E Managers Induction.