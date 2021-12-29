The Board of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Nigeria’s leading hospitality brand and owners of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar, has announced the appointment of Ms. Bolanle Onagoruwa to its Board of Directors as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective Monday, December 20, 2021.

Ms. Onagoruwa brings to the Transcorp Hotels Plc board, a wealth of experience spanning more than three decades across the private and public sectors in different aspects of law as well as public sector reform.

Her commercial legal practice experience includes roles at Bentley Edu and Co, Nigerian Industrial Development Bank, Midas Merchant Bank, and the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE). Following her retirement from public service, Ms. Onagoruwa served as Acting CEO of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company before joining ENL Consortium Limited.

Ms. Onagoruwa contributed immensely to the public sector reform and privatisation in Nigeria during her 12-year service with the BPE, in various directorate capacities (Director, Oil & Gas, Director, Industry and Manufacturing, Director, Electric Power, Director, National Parks and National Facilities) and her 4-year service as Secretary Social Development and Secretary Education in the Federal Capital Territory Administration before retiring as the Director-General of BPE in 2012.

She holds an LLB from the University of Lagos, a Post Graduate Diploma in Politics and International Relations from the University of Kent at Canterbury, and an alumna of the Harvard Business School (General Manager Program). She served on the Board of NOVA Merchant Bank from 2017 to 2021, as an Independent Director.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of Transcorp Hotels Plc., Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, said “Transcorp Hotels is ending 2021 on an impressive position and we are working hard towards achieving our vision of becoming Africa’s leading hospitality brand, delivering excellent services to our customers and unbeatable value to all our stakeholders. This appointment complements our position and reinforces our intent.”

Ms. Onagoruwa becomes the fourth female on the Board of Transcorp Hotels Plc., the company that recently emerged the best in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the boards and management team of corporate organisations in Nigeria.