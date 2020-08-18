Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels, Dupe Olusola, has called for strategic investments in infrastructure for local and offshore tourism to thrive amid the ravaging COVID-19 pestilence.

She gave the advice while representing the tourism and hospitality sector at the virtual presidential policy dialogue which had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance.

According to her, the time has come for Nigeria to grow the tourism and hospitality sector in general there are alluring sites to showcase to local and international tourists.

She said: “We have not maximised our tourism potential as much as we should have done and infrastructure plays a vital part in this. Developing infrastructure in the rural areas where natural land formations and fascinating tourist’s sites have found themselves is critical to the growth of the sector. “We require active participation from all stakeholders to achieve this development. The private sector needs to work with the government to develop the tourism monuments of our nation, building better infrastructure such as roads, telecommunications, airports that can link the tourist sites and attract both local and international tourists.”