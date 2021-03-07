Africa’s leading hospitality brand, Transcorp Hotels Plc, has announced the launch of Aura, a new digital platform through which people can book accommodation, restaurants, and experiences.

The new brand is part of the company’s asset-light model leveraging technology to deliver true hospitality, exciting experiences, and drive shareholder value.

“It’s a new dawn in the hospitality industry! I am thrilled to introduce you to Aura by Transcorp, the digital platform we are using to connect people to quality accommodation, great food, and awesome experiences,” Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola said.

According to him, with its people-driven hospitality model, Aura is set to revolutionise travel and help remind Africans of deep history of hospitality.

Working with thousands of partners across Nigeria and different cities in Africa, Transcorp Hotels Plc is building the continent’s largest platform for people-driven hospitality. While travellers enjoy the right selections at the best prices on Aura, hosts can also earn a lot of money by receiving guests in their unoccupied homes and sharing the local culture with them.

With the launch of Aura, Transcorp Hotels has further cemented its leadership in the hospitality industry and reinforced its commitment to innovation and superior guest experience across different demographics.