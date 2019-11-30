Dreams are everyone’s legal and spiritual rights. Thus no man should beef anyone dreaming of certain ambition. For businessman, Valentine Ozigbo, he has declared his aspiration to govern his home state of Anambra come 2021 when the incumbent would have served out his second term tenure. However, some have been sniggering and huffing over his dreams.

He has declared his ambition for the next governorship election in Anambra under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. He made the declaration at a meeting with members of the party in his Amesi Ward in Aguata, hometown last Sunday. Ozigbo, who is the President and CEO of Transcorp Plc, said he decided to join the governorship race to impact on the society and take governance to an unprecedented level in the state. The 49-year-old businessman said he was basing his campaign on four foundations, namely youth empowerment, scholarship, business empowerment and seasonal concerts.

But some political pundits and indigenes of the state have been expressing some reservation on Ozigbo’s ambition. That PDP, his party of choice, controls the biggest population in Anambra State is not in doubt. It is also a statement of fact that politics is a game of number, but what is in doubt is the ability of the party to deploy its number to advantage in the state. For 16 years, the ruling APGA has held on to the levers of power in the state against the intimidating numbers of heavyweights in the PDP. And to wrestle that power from the incumbent, many do not see Ozigbo taking up such challenge. The dude, who many are yet to reckon with as a grassroots politician, has other powerful forces within his party to contend with. But how he will scale that hurdle is the first task they are watching how he’s going to surmount.